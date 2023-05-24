Robert William Kildow, 95

Kildow, Robert (Bob) William of Beatrice, NE (95) passed away at his son and daughter-in law's home on May 20, 2023. For the last 3 months of his life, he was lovingly cared for by his daughter-in-law, Deb, along with help from his sons, Vince and Curt. He loved to tell visitors that Deb treated him like a King. He was born on November 4, 1927 in Lincoln, NE. The son of Ross and Berdiena Fischer Kildow. Bob attended school in DeWitt, NE.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Comstock in Japan, China, Hawaii & Guam from Oct 1945 to Nov 1948. Married to Marjorie Johns from 1949-1966. In 1949 the couple moved to Wyoming. Bob worked for Mobil Oil for 15 years. In 1965 he returned to Beatrice and worked for Cominco American as a foreman until retiring.

He married June (Hoffman) Harris in 1979. Bob enjoyed wood working, being on his computer archiving family photos and traveling.

Survivors: sons, Curt, Vince Kildow and his wife, Deb; daughter, Marcia Freeman, all of Lincoln; stepson, Bobby Harris of Plattsmouth, NE; stepdaughter, Terry Harris of Beatrice, NE; 3 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 6 step great grandchildren; 1 great great step grandchild; His cousin, who was more like a sister to him, Gail (Dean) Steinmeyer. Preceded in death by his parents, both wives, and son Steven Ross Kildow.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.