Robert “Bob” Willis Frazee

Robert “Bob” Willis Frazee passed away, going to his heavenly home, on June 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is survived by sons Bruce (Cherie), Summerfield; Dennis (Linda), Sabetha, KS; Doug (Gay), Summerfield; daughters, Karen (Randy) Schlueter, Beatrice, NE; Lori (Skip) Barr, Liberty, NE; grandchildren, Jasper (Gina) Frazee, Miranda (Brian) Lehman, Haley (Ben) Scheer, Regan (Jessica) Barr, Megan Frazee, Lee (Heather) Barr, Cody (Angie) Frazee, Blake (Janae) Frazee, Abby (Brent) Cole, Ethan (Gabriel) Schlueter, and Lucas (Vanessa) Barr; 24 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Grace Frazee McKee, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at The Summerfield Community Center/Firehall, Summerfield, Kansas. Visitation Sunday, June 25, 2023 from Noon to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska.

Service will be will also be live-streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend. Interment at the Summerfield Cemetery, Summerfield, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated at a later date to the family's choice. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortaury.com