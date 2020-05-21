Robert C. Rownd

Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Koterba officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the National Guard. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge.