Robert Davison

Robert G. Davison Jr.

Robert G. Davison Jr., 78, of Beatrice, passed away Monday morning, July 4, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. He was born on July 1, 1944 to Robert and Leatrice “Nadine” Sain Davison. He graduated from Beatrice High School. On December 4, 1971, he married Janet Kay Babcock in Beatrice. Bob served in the Army National Guard for 30 years. He also worked as a mechanic for several years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Nebraska National Guard. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, bowling, playing shuffleboard, and taking car rides.

Survivors include his son, Douglas (Sandi) Davison of Adams; daughter, Kim (Kyle) Bahnsen of Beatrice; grandchildren, Nolan and Brookelynn Bahnsen, and Kyla and Nicole Davison; sister, Taunya (Bill) Hasley of West Virginia, brother-in-law Gale Babcock of Arizona; several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nadine Davison; his wife, Janet, who died on December 3, 1994.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by the Beatrice American Legion Post #27. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday in the fellowship room of the church. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice American Legion. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.