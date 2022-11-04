Robert Dye

Robert E. “Bob” Dye, 77, of Beatrice, died Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital . He was born on June 11, 1945 in Superior to Ralph and Vera (Clark) Dye. He graduated from Burr Oak High School in Burr Oak, KS in 1963 and attend Hutchison Jr. College. He worked for the creamery in Superior before starting to work with Automatic Electric installing phone equipment. On August 17, 1969, he married Katherine Lorimer at the Methodist Church in Superior. They lived in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, southwestern Kansas, California, Washington state, and Montana before moving to Beatrice in 1976 and working for LT&T. He retired in 2009. Bob was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Beatrice Sertoma Club, both of Beatrice. Bob was the caretaker for the Sertoma Cabin for many years. He was also a member of Shriners International and transported children to the Shriners Hospital. He enjoyed photography, his pet cats, Lacee and Buttons, and visiting with people.