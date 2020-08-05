Robert J. Leutzinger
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Robert Wynn officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.
To send flowers to the family of Robert Leutzinger, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.