Robert J. Leutzinger
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Robert Wynn officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.

