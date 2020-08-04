× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. Leutzinger

Robert J. Leutzinger, 79, of Beatrice, died August 1, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 30, 1940 at Omaha and attended public school. On May 19, 1973, he married Charlotte Garvey at Council Bluffs, IA. They moved to Beatrice in 1977 and he worked for many years as a custodian at Beatrice schools. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and playing Keno.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Leutzinger of Beatrice; three sons, Robert (Laurie) Wynn of Louisville, Edward Leutzinger of Colorado, and James Leutzinger of Beatrice; one daughter, Jody (Steve) Whitney of Arizona; four grandchildren, Colin and Anthony Wynn, Dallas Whitney, and Noah Leutzinger; brother, Richard Leutzinger of Ralston; sisters, Patricia (Russell) Sass of Elkhorn and Helen (Phil) Cirian of Omaha; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Leutzinger and Helen Leutzinger Rosenthal.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Robert Wynn officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Leutzinger , please visit Tribute Store.