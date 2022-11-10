Robert Johnson

Robert Keith Johnson
Robert Keith Johnson, age 75, of Odell, passed away on November 8, 2022, in Genoa. Robert was born in Kansas City, MO to Henry and Ruth (Jacobs) Johnson, on September 24, 1947. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice Senior High School in 1965. He attended Kearney State College, Pershing College, and Fairbury Junior College. He married Linda Cromer on October 31, 1970, later divorced, and married Sharona Wakan on October 16, 2009. He served in the United States Marine Corp from November 6, 1967, through April 16, 1970, serving two tours of duty to Vietnam, during which time he advanced to the rank of Sergeant. Robert's high scores on the rifle range in basic training earned him the honor of being the Platoon 2009, San Diego, CA. outstanding shooter, earning him the Rifle Expert badge. He also received the National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service medal with Four Stars and the Vietnam Campaign medal. While living in Texas, Robert was a crew member and vessel operator in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and received a letter of commendation from the 8th Coast Guard District for his service. Robert was employed by Northern Natural Gas in Beatrice, was transferred to Victoria, TX, and then promoted to the Enron Corporation headquarters in Houston, TX.
Robert is survived by his wife, daughters Kelley (Jeffery) Tittsworth of Mansfield, TX and Jessica Johnson of Arlington, TX; and three grandchildren Jordan, Riley and Blake; sister Mary Meyer of Long Beach, IN; and brothers Stephen Johnson of Beatrice, Douglas Johnson of Green Valley, AZ, Richard (Brenda) Johnson of Mission, KS and Gregory Johnson of Columbus; nieces Kristine Lowes, Aja Meyer, Lydia Johnson; nephews Derek Meyer, Maxwell Johnson, Miles Johnson; special cousins, Janice & Robert Sibal of Lincoln. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Keith Meyer.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Odell United Methodist Church, Odell at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Hollis Patterson officiating. A luncheon will be served at the Odell Community Center following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Odell United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Street, Odell, NE 68415. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com