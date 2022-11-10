Robert Johnson

Robert Keith Johnson, age 75, of Odell, passed away on November 8, 2022, in Genoa. Robert was born in Kansas City, MO to Henry and Ruth (Jacobs) Johnson, on September 24, 1947. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice Senior High School in 1965. He attended Kearney State College, Pershing College, and Fairbury Junior College. He married Linda Cromer on October 31, 1970, later divorced, and married Sharona Wakan on October 16, 2009. He served in the United States Marine Corp from November 6, 1967, through April 16, 1970, serving two tours of duty to Vietnam, during which time he advanced to the rank of Sergeant. Robert's high scores on the rifle range in basic training earned him the honor of being the Platoon 2009, San Diego, CA. outstanding shooter, earning him the Rifle Expert badge. He also received the National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service medal with Four Stars and the Vietnam Campaign medal. While living in Texas, Robert was a crew member and vessel operator in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and received a letter of commendation from the 8th Coast Guard District for his service. Robert was employed by Northern Natural Gas in Beatrice, was transferred to Victoria, TX, and then promoted to the Enron Corporation headquarters in Houston, TX.