Robert Jones

Robert E. Jones

Robert E. Jones, 100, of Beatrice, died Tuesday night, October 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born on June 5, 1921 at Lumberton, NJ, graduated from high school, and served in the Army Air Corps from 1943 – 1946. Bob married Rita M. Caulfield Michaels in 1954 and was a long-time pilot flying pipelines for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Jones of Beatrice; daughter, Julie Michaels of Marion, AR; sons, Bill (Yvette) Michaels of Poulsbo, WA, Joe (Liz) Jones of Omaha, and Jeff Jones of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Coate Jones; son, Jimmy Jones, who died on January 13, 1983; brother, Norman (Marion) Jones.

Private graveside services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Wounded Warrior Project and Doctors Without Borders. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.