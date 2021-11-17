Robert Koenig

Robert “Bob” D. Koenig

Robert “Bob” D. Koenig, 66 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha. He was born on April 17, 1955 in Lynch to Alphonse and Millicent (Fischer) Koenig. Bob served his country in the United States Navy. He married Kathy Mohling on June 4, 1988. Bob owned and operated Bob's Garage Door Service for 20 years. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as an acolyte and as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, yard work, board games, Nebraska sports and especially spending time with his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy of Beatrice; son, Nick and wife Jennifer; step-son, Scott Mohling; brothers, Vince and wife Charoyl, all of Lincoln, Rick and wife Mary of Adams; sister, Laurie Rodaway of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Isherwood and husband Don.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst, celebrant. A register book will be available to sign at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.