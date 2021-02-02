Robert L. Lantz

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Masks are recommended. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.