Robert Lee DeBoer
Robert Lee DeBoer

Robert Lee DeBoer

Robert Lee DeBoer

Robert Lee DeBoer, 77, passed away June 5, 2021 in Fairbury. He was born February 1, 1944 to William (Bill) & Rose Wenz DeBoer at Fairbury.

A celebration of Life Service will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

