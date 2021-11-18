Robert Lohse

Visitation will be Sunday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanover Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church, north of Hanover. Burial in the church cemetery. A memorial fund has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church to be designated later by the family. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary.