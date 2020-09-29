× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert M. Poutre

Robert M. Poutre, 80 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Wymore, passed away at The Arbors in Lincoln on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1940 in Beatrice to Omer and Alice (Moran) Poutre and graduated from Wymore High School in 1959. Bob married Cheri Yockel on October 25, 1959 and owned and operated Poutre Plumbing and Heating in Wymore for many years. Bob married JoAnn (Ruyle) Zvolanek on August 17, 1971. They moved to Lincoln in 2007 and had been a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Legion of Mary, Sons of American Legion, and a life member of the North America Fishing Club. Bob was an avid fisherman and Husker football fan, and enjoyed hunting, singing, reading, and loved kids.

Survivors include wife JoAnn of Lincoln; children James (Ellen) Zvolanek of Wymore, Jean (Wade) Ballinger of Nebraska City, Bob (Cindy) Poutre of Osceola, WI, Jon (Marge) Zvolanek of Lincoln, Tim (Carol) Poutre of DeWitt, Jeff (Kay) Zvolanek of Lincoln, Judy (Perry) Kassik of Friend, Cindy (Jerry) Cooper McAllister, OK, and Julie (Mark) Spiers of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Judy Poutre of Saratoga, CA and Karen Poutre of Washington state. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Cheri; 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel facebook page. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Wymore. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends from 6-7:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A Scriptural Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Alzheimers Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.