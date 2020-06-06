Robert Marvin Mack

Dr. Mack also conducted a four-year study of the U.S. swine industry adjacent to the entire Mexico and United States Border. He developed and supervised a U.S.-Mexico Border Surveillance Program for early detection and eradication of hog cholera should it be introduced into the United States from Mexico. This is still an ongoing program. Dr. Robert Mack retired from the USDA in 1986. In 1990, Robert married Rita Virginia Montgomery who was a devoted wife. They enjoyed 30 years together, traveling, laughing, and caring for one another. Dr. Mack also enjoyed his children and talked about camping with them. He was a good father, son, brother, and husband. During his retirement years, Robert's interests were varied. He spent much time and effort pursuing his interest in photography and genealogy to create family albums consisting of numerous old family photos and historical family documents. He did this not only for the Mack and Hladky families but also for several other families. Each album required several months to create. These albums are priceless treasures. Additionally, Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles to various states, sometimes with his son. He also enjoyed listening to classical music, reading historical fiction, and working in his garage to make furniture. In Robert's early 70's he decided to take up bicycle riding. He enjoyed long road trips often with his son and rode in various bike activities including the Katy Flatland and Hotter than Hell Hundred ride in Wichita Falls, TX in the summer. He had a full life, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.