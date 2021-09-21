Robert Michael "Mike" Cole

Robert Michael Cole, eldest of eight children of Robert Allen and Marjorie Elizabeth (Flack) Cole, was born June 16, 1949, in Omaha. Mike, as he was known throughout his life, was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn and attended Auburn Public Schools and Peru State College. Experiencing health issues in recent months, Mike became a resident of Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in late August of 2021. It was there he passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 72 years, 3 months, and 1 day.

His parents and brother Rick preceded him in death. Mike is survived by his siblings and their spouses Cathy and Dave Pierson of Omaha, Allison and Leroy Caspers of Tecumseh, Larry and Dianne Cole of Beatrice, Steve and Cindy Cole of Auburn, Chris and Gene McNeely of Auburn, Bert and Shannon Cole of Auburn; many nieces and nephews and their children; his aunt Lois Smith of Murietta, CA; many cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, September 22, 10:30 a.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial of ashes will follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery near Auburn. The memorial service will be Livestreamed. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Public Library. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral of Auburn.