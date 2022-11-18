Robert Oates

Robert “Bob” Michael Oates
Robert “Bob” Michael Oates, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home surrounded by loving family. He was born on March 15, 1943 in Beatrice to Donald and Rosemary (Lang) Oates. Bob grew up in the Beatrice area and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in May of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served in the Vietnam war. Bob married Jennie (Sales) Oates on December 2, 1972. They had two children together – Christen and Marnie. Bob was a 52-year Journeyman Ironworker at Ironworkers Local 21. Bob was a proud union ironworker, and his trade allowed him to travel the country, including working on the Alaskan pipeline and erecting 2,000 foot towers. Bob enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with family and friends and always had a joke ready or story to share. After Bob's retirement, he and Jennie traveled extensively and had many adventures. His favorite of which, was his trip to Ireland. Bob was a member of the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion. He was an active member of the local Marine Corps League – Homestead Leathernecks. Bob was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served on many committees throughout the years, including the cemetery committee.
Survivors include his wife, Jennie, and daughter, Marnie, both of Beatrice; his brother Ron (Deb) Oates of Crab Orchard; his grandson, Dylan and fiancé, Alena, of Pullman, WA; his daughter Lisa (Oates) Shelko of Muscatine, IA; his granddaughter, Brittany (Chris) Foster of Vidalia, GA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many Ironworker brothers. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Christen; parents, Don and Rosemary Oates; niece, Jamie Lynn; sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Oates) and Harley Kollekowski; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Roberta and James Smith; sister-in-law, Georgia Spier; niece, Tina Roser.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Leo Kosch officiating. Casual dress is highly encouraged. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites conducted by the United State Marine Corps Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of life at the Veteran's Club of Beatrice following the service. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book for signatures will be available on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been designated to AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention).