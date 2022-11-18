Robert Oates

Robert “Bob” Michael Oates, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home surrounded by loving family. He was born on March 15, 1943 in Beatrice to Donald and Rosemary (Lang) Oates. Bob grew up in the Beatrice area and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in May of 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and served in the Vietnam war. Bob married Jennie (Sales) Oates on December 2, 1972. They had two children together – Christen and Marnie. Bob was a 52-year Journeyman Ironworker at Ironworkers Local 21. Bob was a proud union ironworker, and his trade allowed him to travel the country, including working on the Alaskan pipeline and erecting 2,000 foot towers. Bob enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with family and friends and always had a joke ready or story to share. After Bob's retirement, he and Jennie traveled extensively and had many adventures. His favorite of which, was his trip to Ireland. Bob was a member of the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion. He was an active member of the local Marine Corps League – Homestead Leathernecks. Bob was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served on many committees throughout the years, including the cemetery committee.