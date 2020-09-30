Robert Poutre

Robert M. Poutre
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel facebook page. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Wymore. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends from 6-7:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A Scriptural Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Alzheimers Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
