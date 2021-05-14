Robert Riddle

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. James Catholic Church, 155 N Lincoln Avenue, Cortland, 68331. Fr. Joseph Walsh will Celebrate. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 5:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.