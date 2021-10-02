Robert Martin Hastings

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert “Robin” Martin Hastings from this life to eternal life in the presence of his loving wife and daughter on September 6, 2021, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. For twelve months Robin courageously battled a neuroendocrine carcinoma of the pancreas.

Robin Hastings was born on February 9, 1954, in Richmond, Va. to parents William and Patricia (Granger) Hastings. He grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1972, and attended USC on a gymnastics scholarship, majoring in astronomy. Following graduation, Robin crossed the country on his bicycle. In 1977, he enrolled in graduate school at NMSU and went on to earn a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1987.

During his career he worked at JPL on the Voyager Project and became a computer programmer. Some of the projects he worked on included NASA's TDRSS Project, military simulations, and HELSTAF. His last full-time position was at NMSU's Physical Science Lab.