Robert Scheideler

Robert “Bob” Dale Scheideler, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born on May 10, 1936 at their home near Barneston to Edward and Mary (Schroeder) Scheideler. Bob was baptized on March 29, 1953 with his baptism verse Mark 16:16 “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved.” He was confirmed on August 5, 1960 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore. Bob's confirmation verse was Revelation 2:10 “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life.” He attended country school and Odell High School. Bob served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1958 to 1964. Bob married Darlene Meints on October 16, 1960 and two children were born to this marriage, Susan and Steve. He loved spending time with his family, especially the kids and grandkids and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Bob and Darlene spent their years doing the things they loved – square dancing, bible study, traveling and playing cards with friends. He worked at Store Kraft for 47 years before retiring. Bob missed working with people and a former boss told him to call him when he needed something to do so Bob then worked part time at Schottler's until he turned 70. He enjoyed his 43 years taking care of the yard and caring for the birds and squirrels for the Weston's.