Robert Schmidt

Robert “Bob” Lee Schmidt, 86 years of age, of Jansen passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. He was born on January 25, 1936 in Plymouth to Carl and Ilda (Sellenrick) Schmidt. Bob was baptized on February 16, 1936 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine by Pastor W. Ernstmeyer. He was also confirmed at Zion Lutheran on April 10, 1949 by Pastor Theodore Schmidt. Bob attended grades 1 – 6 at School District 73, grades 7 and 8 at Zion Lutheran School near Harbine and graduated from Plymouth High School. He served his country six years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. On August 8, 1964, Bob married Marjorie Irene Nommensen at Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee, WI. They had 3 children; Heidi, Scott and Heather. Bob was a farmer all his life, but also worked for electrician Milton Hueske and worked for Milius Hardware in Plymouth for over 40 years as a service-repair man and in later years as a heating and cooling technician. He also served on the board of the Rural Plymouth Fire Department. Bob was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth for over 55 years, during which he served as an elder, a trustee and a member of the school board and the endowment committee. He loved Husker football and had season tickets most of his life. He enjoyed playing Pitch and Poker with his friends Allen, Bob, Richard and Wayne.