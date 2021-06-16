Robert Smith

Robert “Bob” J. Smith

Robert “Bob” J. Smith, 69, of Beatrice died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. He was born April 1, 1952, in Wayne, the son of Desmond and Martha (Koch) Smith. Bob graduated from Allen Consolidated High School in 1970. After graduation, he worked for some local farmers, Iowa Beef Packing, and then was a long-haul trucker in Texas hauling water for a fracking Co. He drove over the road for Michael Foods before moving to Beatrice, driving for Continental Carbonic Products. Bob enjoyed golfing, hunting, and helping his neighbors.

Bob is survived by his brothers, Terry (Gayle) Smith of Charleston, WV, Dean (Marlene) Smith of Allen, Lin (Mary Lou) Smith of Ponca, Randy (Tonia) Smith of Delta Junction, AK, and Dennis (Theresa) Smith of Yankton, SD; sister, Chris Micek of Columbus, June (Bob) Grosvenor of Newcastle and Shellee (Jeff) Heinemeyer of Yankton, SD; sisters-in-law, Mickey Smith of Sioux City, IA and Susan Smith of Martinsburg; aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Desmond, and Martha Smith; brothers, Richard, Desmond Jr., Alan, and Doug Smith; sister, Marsha Smith; brother-in-law, Bill Micek; three nieces and a great niece.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Concord, NE. with Pastor William Bertrand officiating. Following committal services at the cemetery, a gathering will be held at the Martinsburg Fire Hall. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.