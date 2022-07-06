Robert Tapee

Robert Paul Tapee was born on January 30, 1932 to Frank and Sylvia (Edwards) Tapee. As the story was told to Robert later in life, the Doctor who delivered him thought he would live only but a few hours and a Catholic Priest was called to minister the last rites. Before the Priest began, he asked, "What is the baby's name," and not having a name picked out yet, his parents asked the Priest "What is your name?" "Robert Paul" replied the Priest, and that was how Robert Paul Tapee got his name. Not only did he survive, but he also lived to the age of 90, old and full of days, passing away July 4th 2022. A lifelong resident of Beatrice, he attended and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School K-12 in 1950 and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a B 52 gunner during the Korean Conflict. During that time, he married Barbara Jean Crosby in October of 1951. This Union produced eleven children, of which 9 survive today. After his discharge from the Air Force, he and Barbara came back to Beatrice to raise their growing family. Robert was self-employed installing flooring and carpet until his retirement in 1997. He was a lifelong member of The American Legion in Beatrice and joined the VFW and Eagles clubs. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church until he became home bound. He enjoyed watching old movies, football and basketball games (especially the Huskers), and traveling to South Dakota. He never met a stranger, he liked telling stories and visiting with friends and family.