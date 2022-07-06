Robert Tapee

Robert Paul Tapee
Robert Paul Tapee was born on January 30, 1932 to Frank and Sylvia (Edwards) Tapee. As the story was told to Robert later in life, the Doctor who delivered him thought he would live only but a few hours and a Catholic Priest was called to minister the last rites. Before the Priest began, he asked, "What is the baby's name," and not having a name picked out yet, his parents asked the Priest "What is your name?" "Robert Paul" replied the Priest, and that was how Robert Paul Tapee got his name. Not only did he survive, but he also lived to the age of 90, old and full of days, passing away July 4th 2022. A lifelong resident of Beatrice, he attended and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School K-12 in 1950 and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a B 52 gunner during the Korean Conflict. During that time, he married Barbara Jean Crosby in October of 1951. This Union produced eleven children, of which 9 survive today. After his discharge from the Air Force, he and Barbara came back to Beatrice to raise their growing family. Robert was self-employed installing flooring and carpet until his retirement in 1997. He was a lifelong member of The American Legion in Beatrice and joined the VFW and Eagles clubs. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church until he became home bound. He enjoyed watching old movies, football and basketball games (especially the Huskers), and traveling to South Dakota. He never met a stranger, he liked telling stories and visiting with friends and family.
Survivors are his children, Cindy (Dale) Evers, Bobbie Jo Hudson, Karen Rehm, Rebecca Tapee, Sara (Randy) Keuten, Steve (Annaliese) Tapee, David Tapee, Patrick (Shell) Tapee, Patricia Tapee; 53 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Sylvia; his wife of 62 years Barbra Jean; daughter Chris and son Matthew; grandchild Jared Tapee; great-grandchild Sydney Hudson; and 1 sister and 4 brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Military graveside honors by the United State Air Force, Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion and the Legion Riders. A register book will be available for signatures from 1-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Catholic School and the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.