Robert Wolf

Robert “Bob” Ernest Wolf

Robert “Bob” Ernest Wolf, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1950 in Beatrice to Clifford Sr. and Delores (Oviatt) Wolf. Bob graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. He served his country in the United States Navy from June 15, 1968 to June 12, 1972. Bob married Deb Tucker and they later divorced. He also married Roberta Grey and they later divorced. Bob was a welder for many years at Hoover until they closed. He was a member of the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and AA. Bob enjoyed helping the Legion Riders, pickle cards, Keno, wrestling, fishing and western movies.

Bob is survived by his children, Kim Rademacher and husband Mark, Stephanie Corter and husband Jason, Stacy Wallman, all of Beatrice, Melisa Wolf of Bakersfield, CA, Patrick Wolf and significant other, LeAnne Ebbers of Beatrice; grandchildren, Keysha Wolf and significant other Zach Harder, Kody Wolf and significant other Madison Glendy, Kiersten Rademacher, Karlee Rademacher and significant other Alex Williams, Brandon Rademacher, Dalton Strickland, Evan and Caydyn Corter, Calista, Vanessa and Avery Wallman, Auston, Katelyn and Ian Wolf, Michael Peters III, Ryan Wolf, Christian, Alexis and Ragen Evans; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Snyder and husband Marvin of Fairbury; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Carpenter; brothers, Jack, Clifford Jr. and Tom; one niece; and two nephews.

Memorial Services with military rites by the United States Navy and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.