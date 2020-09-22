Roberta Kerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roberta “Ann” Kerns

Roberta “Ann” Kerns, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Kensington in Beatrice. She was born on February 4, 1946 in Boonville, MO to Robert and Lillian (Cox) Drew. Ann was a legal secretary for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading her bible, lifetime movies and murder mysteries.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Michelle Keylon of Beatrice; grandchildren, Christopher Chambers and wife Nichole Myers of Fairbury, Alexus Gerdes and husband Aaron, Michael Keylon, both of Beatrice; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara McBride of Richmond, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, John Price Jr.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.