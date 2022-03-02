Rodney Beekman

Rodney E. Beekman

Rodney E. Beekman, 67, of Beatrice passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 19, 1954, in Washington, KS to Oscar H. and Francis M. Carstens Beekman. He graduated from Wymore High School in 1972. Rodney married Sherrie Burger on January 21, 1978, at Waterville, KS. He co-owned Land Construction and Rush Creek Construction. Rod will be remembered as a person who loved his work, spending time with his family and grandchildren, traveling, and spending his summers at Milford Lake on his boat.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Sherrie Beekman of Beatrice; his children, Roc (Michaela) Beekman of Lincoln, Ryan (Allisa) Beekman of Lone Jack, MO, Amber Beekman of Beatrice, and Jacob Beekman of Beatrice; grandchildren, Finn, Reed, Beau, Emmett, Mollie, Gradey, Madysen and Marley; siblings, Fred Beekman, Madeline Damman, Meleese (Richard) Schmidt, Rush (Sally) Beekman, Tom (Becky) Beekman; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Merv and Jenny Beekman; father-in-law, Rod Burger; mother-in-law, Kate Dobrovolny; sister-in-law, Norma Beekman; brother-in-law, Paul Damman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Rev. Galen Wray and Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.