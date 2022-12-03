Rodney Henning

Rodney R. Henning was born in Gladstone on December 7th 1941. Rod passed away into the arm of our Lord on November 25, 2022. He is one of three sons of Wilbert and Hulda (Schoenrock) Henning. Rod attended Fairbury Junior College where he played tennis and football. He then moved on to the University of Nebraska to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in business. Rod met and married Rayoma Kleen (Keating) of Ruskin and they had two children and started their Hallmark gift store business together. Ray preceded Rod in death in December of 2000. Rod was an avid Husker fan, and it was fitting that the Husker football team got a win against Iowa the day he passed. Rod was also a huge baseball fan and loved to throw Opening Day tailgate parties at the KC Royals Stadium, the K. For many years, his brother Randall sponsored the National Honor Society in Albion, and every year 15 to 20 high schoolers descended on his house Thanksgiving weekend for two nights of slumberless slumber parties and visits to the Nelson Art Museum, the Truman Library, and a night at the dinner theatre. He loved hosting them and often was the only one who misbehaved! He was a big Kansas City jazz fan and loved to meet new friends and enjoyed all of his old friends for live music, Taco Tuesday, bridge club, church, cronies lunch group, dinner theatre, or anything he was invited to. Rod had an amazing group of friends and his family thanks them all for loving him and his family. But his absolute favorite pastime was his grandkids' activities: tennis, swimming, baseball, band, softball, theatre, football, volleyball, track, soccer, hockey, high school and college graduations..…. He was their biggest fan! Rod's professional life included a career with Hallmark Cards as an independent retailer. At its peak, there were 15 Rod's Hallmark Shops open in multiple states. Communities that his stores provided employment, community sponsorships and joy to countless customers include Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Creston, Clarinda and Red Oak in Iowa; Maryville, St. Joseph, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Gladstone, Columbia, Kansas City, Marshall, Grandview, and Excelsior Springs in Missouri; Lawrence, Kansas City Kansas, Leavenworth, Topeka, Manhattan, and Junction City in Kansas; and two stores in Beatrice. Many of his employees and their families became lifelong friends. What a legacy! He was a community service guy with involvement in multiple Chambers of Commerce, Rotary, Sertoma Club, JC's, and was a life member of the Elk's Club. He was an active member of Hope Church (North Heartland Community Church) and always supported his childhood church, Zion United Church of Christ now Zion Countryside Church in Gladstone, Nebraska, where he was confirmed in 1955. He would take anyone that was willing to go with him to Sunday services. He never knew a stranger and was generous with folks who needed a hand up. Rod lived life to the fullest and will be missed by many.