Rodney John Sagehorn, Kimberling City, MO son of John and Lois Sagehorn, was born March 28, 1941 in Beatrice, and departed this life on February 17, 2021 at the age of 79. Rod grew up on a family farm outside Claytonia, hard work but also many stories of fun with a loving family. In High School, he lettered four years in basketball, baseball and football. He was a member of the 1958 Nebraska high school basketball championship team which, in 2007, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for its undefeated season. He attended Doane College and Nebraska Wesleyan College. During this time, Rod met Sandra, the love of his life, and they were married for 57 years. Rod started as a diesel locomotive mechanic with Burlington Northern Railroad in Lincoln, and progressed through the mechanical division as he and his family moved to St. Louis, MO; La Crosse and Hudson, WI; Kansas City, MO and Ft. Worth, TX. After 38 years, Rod retired as Vice President of the Mechanical Division overseeing maintenance of all rail cars and locomotives. He chaired the rules committee, Mechanical Division, of the Association of American Railroads from 1989-1992. Later Rod joined First Union Rail Corporation in Chicago where he led this leasing company's Mechanical Division for another 11 years until his retirement. After retirement, Rod and Sandra built their dream home on Table Rock Lake in MO where they have welcomed friends and family for relaxing times overlooking the lake. Rod was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, golfing and boating, and was always up for a round of cribbage! Wherever they lived, he and Sandra could be found serving faithfully in their church. Rod and Sandra had remarkable travel adventures from the Russian arctic to river cruising in France, touring New Zealand, the Canadian Rockies and the Caribbean. They shared road trips through nearly every U.S. state and visited Hawaii and Alaska to boot. Rod served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve, Airman 3c, weapons mechanic.