Rodney Lloyd Oberle

Rodney Lloyd Oberle passed away suddenly on April 8th at his home in Gretna Nebraska due to a heart condition. He was born on January 17, 1943 in Omaha Nebraska. Rod was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Louise (Kaatz) Oberle and his brother David Oberle. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly, his two sisters Roxanne (Michael) Weideman and Sherry Patton, his children Michael Oberle and Lynn (Jeffrey) Roy and his four grandchildren Grace, Emerson, Braydon and Addison.

Rod was raised in Beatrice Nebraska and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1961 as an accomplished gymnast. He immediately served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army. Rod attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. There, Rod met his wife, Beverly, and they were married August 6, 1966. In 1979, they moved from Omaha to Gretna where they raised their two children and gardened their acreage for 40 years growing and selling a variety of fruits and vegetables through their hobby farm Oberle's Garden. They built lasting friendships with their many repeat customers who came to buy sweet corn, tomatoes, apples and other locally grown produce. Rod will always be remembered for his true joy of gardening the land and providing for the local community.

Rod was the Human Resources Director at the University of Nebraska Omaha for 35 years. While employed at the University, Rod received many awards, most notably the Chancellors' Medal, the highest award that can be given to a university employee.

Rod was also active in various organizations including the Gretna Optimist and the UNO Alumni Association where he served as Chairman of the Board in 2008.

Rod will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren for his “roller coaster” Gator rides around the acreage and his witty sense of humor. We will miss finding him in the summer rows of sweet corn wearing his gardening hat and Oberle's Garden shirt with a welcoming smile. He touched the lives of many, both directly and indirectly, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation is on Sunday, April 16 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna. Funeral service will be held on April 17 at 10:30 am at Gretna United Methodist Church followed by a luncheon at the Church. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Eagle Cemetery in Eagle Nebraska. Memorials may be made to the Loeys-Dietz Foundation (https://www.loeysdietz.org/) or to the UNO Alumni Association, in Rod's name.