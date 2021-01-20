Roger A. Itzen, 74, of Beatrice, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 11, 1946 at Lincoln to William and Myrtle (Bryson) Itzen. He graduated from Lincoln High in 1964. He grew up in Yankee Hill Neighborhood and worked for Reddish Brothers. He served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971. In 1965, he married “HIS GRIL” Marjorie Roebke. He worked at Tote System after returning from the service. He traveled the country and world and through these journeys, he has met many people as a salesman. If you knew him from his travels to passing a joke or two, you know he had a million stories. We would love to hear yours! He really was our BIG FISH! He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice.