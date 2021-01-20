Roger A. Itzen
Roger A. Itzen, 74, of Beatrice, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 11, 1946 at Lincoln to William and Myrtle (Bryson) Itzen. He graduated from Lincoln High in 1964. He grew up in Yankee Hill Neighborhood and worked for Reddish Brothers. He served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971. In 1965, he married “HIS GRIL” Marjorie Roebke. He worked at Tote System after returning from the service. He traveled the country and world and through these journeys, he has met many people as a salesman. If you knew him from his travels to passing a joke or two, you know he had a million stories. We would love to hear yours! He really was our BIG FISH! He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Roebke Itzen; daughter, Amy Cisneros; son Tony Itzen; one grandson, Lapis Itzen; siblings, John (Connie) Itzen of Missouri, Marvin (Bobbie) Itzen of Sutton; in-laws, Bob and Myra (Roebke) Denton, and a plethora of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Sylvia (Rohrman) Roebke; father-in-law, Martin H. Roebke; brothers-in-law, Martin "JE” Roebke and Marvin Roebke.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Book signing will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.