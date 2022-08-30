Roger Gaertig

Roger Allen Gaertig
Roger Allen Gaertig, 77, left his earthly bonds Friday, August 26, 2022 at Bryan East in Lincoln. He was born October 3, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Harry R. Gaertig and Gladys (Hahn) Gaertig. He attended Henry Clay Elementary School and Whitefish Bay High School, Milwaukee, WI. Roger entered the United States Air Force December 6, 1962. He served at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD; Pleiku Vietnam, Central Highlands Corps II. He returned to the United States in May, 1966. He was honorably discharged April 1966. Rog was a houseguest of Tony and Lyda Kuhn in Hemingford from May 1966 until September 3, 1966. He married the love of his life Kathryn Marlene Kuhn on September 3, 1966 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Hemingford. The couple resided in Hemingford for a large portion of their lives. They retired to Hickman, where they have spent the last ten years. Rog was a member of St. Bridget Church (Hemingford), Shephard of the Hills ELCA (Hickman) and Calvary Assembly of God (Alliance). He was a member of the Alliance Legion Club, Hickman Legion Club #105. He served on the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees, member of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for 20 plus years. Roger was a tractor trailer driver for three years for United Parcel Service (UPS). He then became a package car driver for the remainder of his career. He retired from UPS services 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters local #554. He delivered to the Nebraska Sandhills and was very fond of his customers. He was known as “Rog UPS.” Roger's Cathedral and where he was close to God was as an outdoorsman, deer hunter, antelope, pheasant hunting and most of all, fishing. Many a fish fry was hosted at the Gaertig home.
Leaving to mourn his passing are his wife, Kathy, Hickman; daughter, Stacy (Sergio) Medina of Lancaster, OH; Judge Jeffrey (Jeanne) Gaertig of Beatrice; sister Delores (Pete) Nelson of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Logan (Jane) Zimmerer of Cincinnati, OH, Grant Zimmerer of Lancaster, OH, Michael Medina of Colorado Springs, CO, Kayla, Avery and Mia Gaertig of Beatrice NE; two great-granddaughters; brothers-in-law, Brent (Jeanne) Kuhn, Brian (Sondra) Kuhn, Marty (Jane), Kuhn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Joyce Gaertig, Milwaukee, WI, Howard Gaertig, Milwaukee, WI, Milton Gaertig, Grafton, WI.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Shephard of the Hills at Hickman with Pastor Ron Drury officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Further Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2022 at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance with Pastor Michael Schaaf officiating. Interment will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance with full military honors.