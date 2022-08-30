Roger Gaertig

Roger Allen Gaertig, 77, left his earthly bonds Friday, August 26, 2022 at Bryan East in Lincoln. He was born October 3, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Harry R. Gaertig and Gladys (Hahn) Gaertig. He attended Henry Clay Elementary School and Whitefish Bay High School, Milwaukee, WI. Roger entered the United States Air Force December 6, 1962. He served at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD; Pleiku Vietnam, Central Highlands Corps II. He returned to the United States in May, 1966. He was honorably discharged April 1966. Rog was a houseguest of Tony and Lyda Kuhn in Hemingford from May 1966 until September 3, 1966. He married the love of his life Kathryn Marlene Kuhn on September 3, 1966 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Hemingford. The couple resided in Hemingford for a large portion of their lives. They retired to Hickman, where they have spent the last ten years. Rog was a member of St. Bridget Church (Hemingford), Shephard of the Hills ELCA (Hickman) and Calvary Assembly of God (Alliance). He was a member of the Alliance Legion Club, Hickman Legion Club #105. He served on the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees, member of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for 20 plus years. Roger was a tractor trailer driver for three years for United Parcel Service (UPS). He then became a package car driver for the remainder of his career. He retired from UPS services 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters local #554. He delivered to the Nebraska Sandhills and was very fond of his customers. He was known as “Rog UPS.” Roger's Cathedral and where he was close to God was as an outdoorsman, deer hunter, antelope, pheasant hunting and most of all, fishing. Many a fish fry was hosted at the Gaertig home.