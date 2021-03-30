Roger Gronewold

Roger Kenneth Gronewold was taken to his heavenly home on March 28, 2021. Roger was born on January 29, 1937 to John and Anna (Schuster) Gronewold in Beatrice, he was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Adams. Roger was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Schmidt at the Zion Lutheran Church, west of Clatonia. Children of this union are Scott (Pamela), Russell (Jane), Mark (Pamela) Gronewold and Cindy (special friend Rick) Coffey. Roger had a life-long love of farming and working with animals. He was happiest when out working in God's nature, going to his children's and grandchildren's activities, and having coffee with his friends.