Roger H. Johnsen

Roger H. Johnsen, 69, of Beatrice, passed away Saturday morning, January 9, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on April 26, 1951 at Beatrice. Roger was baptized on May 13, 1951 and confirmed on June 26, 1966. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1970 and married Glenda F. Busch on July 1, 1972. Roger worked for Carriage Motors in the Parts Department and owned and operated Johnsen Mowing Company for almost 30 years with his son, Jeremy working by his side. He enjoyed being outside, bowling, the New York Yankees, building and fixing things but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Johnsen of Beatrice; son, Jeremy A. (Katrina) Johnsen of Beatrice; daughter, Ashley (William) Chace of Beatrice; grandchildren, Easton, and Harper; brother, Gary (Shelly) Johnsen of Beatrice; sister, Ruby (James) Fralin of Beatrice; parents-in-law, Eugene and Delores Busch of Plymouth; brother-in-law, Douglas (Theressa) Busch of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Lonnie) Lindblad of Martel and Susan Brandt of Plymouth; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Elsie (Scherling) Johnsen; brother-in-law, Brian Brandt; niece, Jenifer Parde.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 8th & Elk, of Beatrice with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the church basement. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.