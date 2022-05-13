Roger Jurgens

Roger G. Jurgens

Roger G. Jurgens, 82, of Beatrice, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on September 8, 1939, in Beatrice to Henry and Etta (Ideus) Jurgens. He attended Filley High School and was a life-long Gage County resident. He worked for Jurgens Oil, drove truck for Busboom Trucking, owned and operated Jurgens Motors before going to work for Duo-Lift out of Columbus. He was also an E-Z-GO golf cart dealer and had several commercial rental properties in town. He married Lorene Ideus in 1959 and they later divorced. Roger married Beulah “Beep” Pyle in 1988, they enjoyed traveling together. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid car fanatic. Roger will be remembered as an easy-going person who never met a stranger. Roger and Donna enjoyed bird watching together. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice, Hidden Acres Golf Course, Eagles Club and American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice.

Survivors include his daughter, Jeanie Workman of Wisconsin and her family, Austin (Rachel) Workman and their family, Addison and Zoe, and Brady (Tayler) Workman; daughter, Bonnie (Chris) Baete of Beatrice and their family, Kirsten, Jayden, and Raven Mann and her children, Journey, Mavrick, and Marli; son, Jimmy (Diane) Jurgens of Beatrice and their family Ashlea (Dan) Jurgens-Woitzel and their children Lauren and Lainey and Justin (Whitney) Jurgens and their children Henry and Scarlett; son, Bobby (Kelly) Jurgens of Arizona; significant other, Donna Bartlett and her daughter Dee (Sheryl) ; stepson, Michael (Judy) Pyle of Texas and their family David Pyle and his son Alex, Jonathan (Hayley) Pyle and their children Griffin and Charlotte, Rebekah (Jarod) Awbrey and their children Bennett and Juliette; stepdaughter, Susan (Stuart) Stine of Louisiana and their family Trevor Stine fiancée Claire Eubank, Zachary Stine and Samuel (Jennifer) Stine and their children Jeffery and Lilly; brother, Larry (Barbara) Jurgens of Arizona; sisters, Delores Huls and Cheryl (Paul) Kimmerling both of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Richard Baehr of Beatrice; aunt, Carline Mencl of Beatrice; nieces and nephews, many cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry M. and Etta J. Ideus Jurgens; wife, Beulah “Beep” Jurgens (October 29, 2014); sisters, Marilyn Jurgens, LaDonna Jurgens, Marilus Baehr; brother Marvin Jurgens; brother-in-law, Harold Huls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn and Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice. A prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.