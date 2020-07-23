Roger Melvin Tegtmeier, 73 of rural Burchard, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Roger was born on February 7, 1947 in Beatrice to Clarence and Doris (Searcey) Tegtmeier. He was the second of four following Clarice Jean and older brother to Ronald and Russell. He spent his childhood on the Tegtmeier family farm learning how to farm from his father. In junior high, Roger was introduced to his great passion of Coon-hunting by some local hunters and continued this sport for the rest of his life. Roger graduated in 1965 from Lewiston Consolidated School in Lewiston. He played on the Lewiston Boys Basketball team that won the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament in 1965. Roger loved all sports and was an outstanding athlete during his high school years. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sports activities with pats on the back and sometimes an idea for future use. He always wanted to know how everyone did, even if he wasn't able to attend the activity. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Julie Bredemeier on November 24, 1968 at Salem United Church of Christ in Steinauer. The couple made their home south of Lewiston where Roger farmed row crops and developed the Tegtmeier Polled Hereford herd with his father and brothers. The marriage was blessed with two sons, Tim and Sherman. His sons each picked up one of his passions, Tim became a farmer and Sherman became a horse trainer.