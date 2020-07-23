Roger Melvin Tegtmeier
Roger Melvin Tegtmeier, 73 of rural Burchard, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Roger was born on February 7, 1947 in Beatrice to Clarence and Doris (Searcey) Tegtmeier. He was the second of four following Clarice Jean and older brother to Ronald and Russell. He spent his childhood on the Tegtmeier family farm learning how to farm from his father. In junior high, Roger was introduced to his great passion of Coon-hunting by some local hunters and continued this sport for the rest of his life. Roger graduated in 1965 from Lewiston Consolidated School in Lewiston. He played on the Lewiston Boys Basketball team that won the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament in 1965. Roger loved all sports and was an outstanding athlete during his high school years. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sports activities with pats on the back and sometimes an idea for future use. He always wanted to know how everyone did, even if he wasn't able to attend the activity. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Julie Bredemeier on November 24, 1968 at Salem United Church of Christ in Steinauer. The couple made their home south of Lewiston where Roger farmed row crops and developed the Tegtmeier Polled Hereford herd with his father and brothers. The marriage was blessed with two sons, Tim and Sherman. His sons each picked up one of his passions, Tim became a farmer and Sherman became a horse trainer.
Roger was involved for many years with the Flying Tigers 4-H club as member and leader. He was actively involved with the beef and horse projects. As an avid coon-hunter, Roger met some of his lifelong friends and enjoyed innumerable hours with his dogs chasing raccoons. He was also a great horse enthusiast. Roger loved talking, riding and just simply being around horses and horse people. Roger could always be found at the reining horse show riding his latest show horse, cheering on friends or lending a helping hand. In all his years, Roger never met a stranger, no matter where he went, he would make a new friend, whether at a horse show in Oklahoma or introducing himself to the neighbors while his son was moving to a new home. Roger also never left the house without a snack in his pocket, mostly likely his favorite Oatmeal Raisin cookies or a bag of M&M's.
He is survived by his wife Julie; sons Tim (Kim) Tegtmeier of Burchard, Sherman (Sarah Jo) Tegtmeier of Blair; sister Clarice Jean of Lewiston; brothers Ronald (Lois) Tegtmeier and Russell Tegtmeier, both of Burchard; grandchildren, Reyanna, Larissa & Tyler Tegtmeier and Emmett & Frazier Tegtmeier; aunt Verna (Tegtmeier) Light of Beatrice; mother-in-law Jeannine Bredemeier Kamen of Burchard; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family member. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Doris, and an infant daughter.
Services 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ Church, Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, Steinauer. Memorials to family choice. Service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page if you choose or are unable to attend the service in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuawry.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.