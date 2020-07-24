Roger Melvin Tegtmier
Services 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ Church, Steinauer. Officiating Pastor Eric Biehl. Visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Salem U.C.C. Cemetery, Steinauer. Memorials to family choice. Service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page if you choose or are unable to attend the service in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuawry.com

