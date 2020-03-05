Roger Siems

You have free articles remaining.
Roger G. Siems
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 (Casual Dress Recommended) at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Kathee Forrest officiating. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. A register book will be available on Thursday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Roger's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.
