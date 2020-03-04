Roger Siems

Roger G. Siems

Roger G. Siems, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at CHI, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Lincoln Monday night, March 2, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1938 in Beatrice to Willis and Beatrice (Lancaster) Siems. Roger graduated from Beatrice High School in 1957 and from SCC Milford campus. Roger and Ruth Stein were married on September 22, 1961 in Wymore and have lived in Beatrice since 1978. Roger had worked, owned and operated Big A Auto Part stores in Geneva, York, Cozad and Gothenburg, and had been a machinist for City Motor Supply, NAPA in Beatrice until retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice; Elks Club in Cozad; and the Central State Racing Association. Roger enjoyed model trains, car racing, mowing on his John Deere tractor, and helping answer engine building questions. Roger had been inducted into the local racing Hall Of Fame.

Survivors include wife Ruth; daughter Bridget Siems-Thornburg (Greg) of Beatrice; siblings Dale Siems (Linda) of Beatrice, Wayne Siems (Linda) of Kansas City, Bob Siems (Nancy) of Cambridge, and Joyce Lienemann of Eden Prairie; sister-in-law Loretta McKibben of Omaha; brother-in-law Roger Stein (Lorene) of Odell; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers in law Dick McKibben and Will Lienemann.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 (Casual Dress Recommended) at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Kathee Forrest officiating. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. A register book will be available on Thursday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Roger's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.

