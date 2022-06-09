Roland Burger

Roland has been blessed with wonderful life through his faith, family and good health. He leaves behind his daughters; Linda (Andy) Anderson of Urbandale, Rena Jenkins of Arizona and Emily (Monte) Hoegh of ElkHorn. His seven special grandchildren whom he was able to share with their college graduations, and weddings: Amy Krause (Adam), Janna Hobson (Andrew), Jerod Hoegh (Aubyn), Scott Anderson (Lindsay), Jaime VanKley (Chad), Jerome Hoegh (Ashley), Jacey Hoegh (Whitney) and twenty one great-grandchildren. Also, his brother Bob Burger of Wisconsin, sister Rose Blome of Nebraska, and sister-in-law, Helen Burger of Nebraska. Preceding him in death: his parents; wife, Wilma; sister, Verona Spilker; brothers Ordale and Leonard; and son-in-law, Neal Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, his daughters ask that you bring JOY to the life of someone, make a new friend or help someone in need. And you will find that you receive more than you ever gave! There was never a stranger in Roland's life. Heaven was filled with laughter and joy when Roland walked through the gates on Saturday. Visitation will be Thursday at the Legion Room in Treynor from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. The celebration of his life service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. Following a military service will be held at the St. Paul cemetery, then a lunch at the Treynor Community Center.