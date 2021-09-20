Roland Jack Garrison, 87 years of age, of DeWitt passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Thursday afternoon, September 16, 2021. He was born on January 26, 1934 in Omaha. His parents were Milo and Lizzie (Essman) Garrison and Jack was a 1952 graduate of DeWitt High School. Jack and Ellen Petracek were married on April 1, 1955 until she passed away in 1985. Jack served his country in the United States Army from January 14, 1955 until December 29, 1956. Jack and Mary (Quackenbush) Bartlett were married on November 16, 1985. He was employed at American Tool Company in DeWitt for 43 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Wilber Masonic Lodge, Sesostris Shrine and the Blue Valley Tri Scats, Crete Rotary Club, and served on the DeWitt Fire and Rescue Unit from 1964-2008. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, tinkering, traveling, flying, animals, and spending time with his family.