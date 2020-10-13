Rollin L. Lohmeyer, 88, Hays, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at HaysMed. He was born June 23, 1932 in Clatonia, the son of Clarence and Emma Louise (Koch) Lohmeyer. He was a graduate of Beatrice High School in the class of 1951. In 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for 13 months in the Korean War. On November 24, 1957, he was united in marriage to JoNel Diggs in Beatrice, and they celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 4, 2015. Rollin worked as a shoe salesman his entire career, starting as a salesman and working his way up to manager at Gallenkamp Shoe Store at The Mall in Hays from 1972 until the store closed in 1986. He then worked in the shoe department at JC Penney until his retirement in 1997. Rollin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed tinkering with his antique cars and Cushman Motor Scooters and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.