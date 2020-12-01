Ron Belding, 71, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Fairbury to Orville “Max” and Vivian (Karr) Belding. Ron grew up in the Odell area and graduated from Odell High School in 1966. He then went to technical school in Milford and received his Associate's Degree in Auto Body Repair in 1968. After college, Ron moved to Beatrice and worked in a couple of body shops, later opening Ron's Body Shop in 1984. He owned and operated Ron's Body Shop up until his passing. Ron married Julie King on October 12, 1996 in Lincoln. In 1999, Ron purchased 120 acres with the vision of developing three to five acre private residential lots which is now called Whispering Pines Estates. Ron enjoyed working, being outdoors, traveling and was an avid fisherman. He loved making memories with all his grandkids and watching them grow up.