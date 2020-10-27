Ron Meints passed away on October 22, 2020 in Chadron. Ron was born on June 20, 1958 to Harvey and Evelyn Meints in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1976 and went to continue his education at UNL for Agriculture-Business and graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1980. He then moved to Chadron, where he worked at the First National Bank of Chadron as a loan officer. Ron was elected to the Dawes County Ag Society Board and the Ridgeview Country Club Board. He was a member of the B.P.O.E (Elks) and Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. He was the VP of First National of Chadron, chairman of the First National Bank of Chadron loan committee. Ron was the co-founder of the Chadron FFA Alumni Board and he volunteered for the Chadron State College annual scholarship fund drive. Ron enjoyed many things. One of his favorite hobbies was golfing. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing, traveling, cards, and bowling. Ron was also an avid Huskers fan!