Ron White, 78, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home in Dodge City. He was born April 28, 1944 at Seattle, WA, the son of Robert and Georgianna (Dent) White. As a youngster, he was very active in Little League Baseball making the California All Star Team. He played for semi-pro teams in Liberal and Wichita and tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He attended Pratt Community College and received his Bachelor's Degree from Peru State College in Nebraska. He moved to Wichita to work in retail until moving to New Orleans where he worked for Boeing Manufacturing with their Saturn V Rocket Program later being transferred to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He returned to Wichita where he continued to work for Boeing. He then became manager for Pamida in Chanute, KS and Beatrice, until moving to Dodge City where he worked for Chaffin's as the Director of Human Resources and retired in 2009. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching Gunsmoke. He married Shirley Goracke at Garden City and when asked how long they were married Ron would answer “not long enough”.