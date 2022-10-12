Ron White
Ron White, 78, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home in Dodge City. He was born April 28, 1944 at Seattle, WA, the son of Robert and Georgianna (Dent) White. As a youngster, he was very active in Little League Baseball making the California All Star Team. He played for semi-pro teams in Liberal and Wichita and tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He attended Pratt Community College and received his Bachelor's Degree from Peru State College in Nebraska. He moved to Wichita to work in retail until moving to New Orleans where he worked for Boeing Manufacturing with their Saturn V Rocket Program later being transferred to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He returned to Wichita where he continued to work for Boeing. He then became manager for Pamida in Chanute, KS and Beatrice, until moving to Dodge City where he worked for Chaffin's as the Director of Human Resources and retired in 2009. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching Gunsmoke. He married Shirley Goracke at Garden City and when asked how long they were married Ron would answer “not long enough”.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley, of the home; 6 children, Bob White, Beatrice, R. John White and wife Norma, Omaha, Chris Ehlers and fiancé Jessica, Dodge City, Lora Miller and husband Ryan, Dodge City, Debi Briseno and companion Jerry Ensign and Tessa Kaminsky and husband Joe, Wichita; brother, Steve White and wife Sylvia, New Castle, CO; sister, Judy Roberts and husband Joe, Grand Junction, CO; 15 grandchildren, Andrew, Nolan, Zach, Olivia, Josie, Pamela, Kevin, Fabiola, Kolten, Rocelyn, Remmington, Sebastian, Natalia, Max and Allie; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and several fur babies. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and his mother, Georgianna Hathaway.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Tom Goracke and Jeff Hiers officiating. The service will be live streamed through the funeral chapels Facebook page at the Beatrice Senior Center. There will be no public visitation, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or the Kansas Heart Hospital both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com