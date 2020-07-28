Ronald C. Nickel
Ronald C. Nickel, 75 years of age of Western passed away in Lincoln on April 17, 2020. Ronald was born in Madison, SD on June 14, 1944. He was adopted by Charles F. and Edna Clara (Matzke) Nickel in 1953.
Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home Chapel in Fairbury. Face masks are recommended. Memorials are to Family's Choice. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
