Ronald C. Nickel
Ronald C. Nickel, 75 years of age of Western passed away peacefully in Lincoln at Bryan East Hospital on April 17, 2020. Ronald was born in Madison, SD on June 14, 1944. He was adopted by Charles F. and Edna Clara (Matzke) Nickel in 1953. He was a graduate of Western High School in 1962. He graduated in the automotive program from Milford Trade School. He was united in marriage to Carol Jiskra on June 21, 1964. They together worked hard to provide a good life for their family by farming, custom baling and swathing and raising beef cattle. He enjoyed fishing, electronics especially computers, and welding making Circle N hay equipment. Together with his good friend Don, they established D&R Satellite, and did satellite installations for many years. His hobbies included riding motorcycles and watching movies.
He is survived by daughters Laurie (Wayne) Wallman and Sandy Nickel, brother-in-law Gary (Lorrie) Jiskra, brother Larry (Wanda) Gruber and sister Gloria Heath, grandchildren Mandy Lueker, Jeffrey Wallman, Nick Sedler, great-grandchild Destyni Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol (2011), brother Jimmy Hanseling, parents Charles and Clara Nickel, in-laws Stanley and Albie Jiskra.
Due to the current pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
