Ronald Courtney

Ronald G. Courtney

Ronald G. Courtney, 78, of Beatrice passed away on November 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 9, 1944 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Ron's early childhood memories of growing up in Beatrice included riding horses and playing ball. He graduated high school from Omaha Benson in 1962. Ron married Diane Remmers on July 4th, 1969. He was a journeyman iron worker and car salesman. In 1980, along with his father, Jerry Courtney, Courtney and Son Equipment was started. In 1997, Ron started Courtney's Lawn Service and Snow Removal until retirement in the spring of 2022. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where he has served on church council, numerous committees, and most recently was a member of the hospitality and engagement committee where he enjoyed being the “donut man” and being a welcome to all. He was a past member of Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club. Ron loved his time with friends especially Tuesday night dinners, Football Saturdays, and morning coffee where the world problems were solved. He loved working outside, golfing with friends, and hanging out with his constant 4-legged companion, Molly. Events and activities with his children and grandchildren and countless moments with family brought him immense joy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Diane of Beatrice; daughters, Heidi (Wayne) Price of Pickrell, Jodie (Chad) Davis of Denver, CO; son, Grant Courtney and partner, Eric Yen of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Tjeerdsma of Denver, CO, Jack Price of Lincoln, Adam Tjeerdsma of Tacoma, WA, Matthew Price of Lincoln, Sarah Price of Omaha, Olivia Davis of Gunnison, CO, Chelsea Ackman of Los Angeles, CA and Gracie Davis of Denver, CO; sisters, Sharon Baca of Olathe, CO and Carolyn Reash of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, David (Carol) Remmers of DeWitt and Duane (Barb) Remmers of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and AnnaBelle (Clark) Courtney, mother-in-law, Norma (Remmers) Hiatt, brother-in-law, Ray Baca. Cards, visits, phone calls, prayers and all of the outreach of support from family and friends in these last few weeks warmed and filled his heart as well as all of the family.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler and Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the St Paul's (Soap Creek) Church Cemetery, rural DeWitt at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book for signatures will be available on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to ¬¬¬¬St. John Lutheran Church for the Hospitality and Engagement Committee or the Upper Room fund drive for the Lutheran Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln with Jim & Pauline Bauer and John & Shirleen Fritz in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.