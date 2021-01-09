Ronald D. Bartholomew Sr.

Ronald D. Bartholomew Sr., 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on February 22, 1935 in Beatrice to Carl and June (Sedam) Bartholomew. Ron graduated from Beatrice High School in 1953. He married Ruth Milke on April 20, 1957 in Beatrice. Ron managed several service stations, worked as a mechanic and retired as a manager from Grandma's Fruitcake. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching baseball, fishing, target shooting and especially time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Mark and wife Cindy of Lincoln, Mike and wife Chris of Beatrice, Ron Jr and wife Kari of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sean Bartholomew and wife Raegan, Erin Bartholomew and husband Lars van der Lubben, Kaci Korinek and husband Jake, Kylie Bent and husband Brad; step-grandchildren, Tyler Pratt and wife Nicole, Shayna Pratt, Madi Pratt; great-grandchildren, Harper, Haddie Jo and Reese; step-great-grandchild, Lincoln; brother-in-law, Arlen Milke and wife Shirly; and sister-in-law, Mary Gilmore, both of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Clyde and Nell (Bolender) Milke; and brother-in-law, Jim Gilmore.

Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.