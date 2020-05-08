Ronald D. Fielder
Ronald D. Fielder

Ronald D. Fielder

Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 in the First Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. A video recording will be posted on the mortuary's facebook page following the service. Memorial Services will be held in the Beatrice Mennonite Church at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

